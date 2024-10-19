https://odysee.com/@Qwinten:b/NATHAN-GREENE'S-PLEA-FOR-HELP-IN-APPALACHIA-AFTER-DEVASTATING-FLOODS-CAUSED-BY-HURRICANE-%F0%9F%8C%80-HELENE:c

The first audio was tagged at Oct. 3. Here we are a half a month later in this foreign operation of the State of He Struggles with God, while their domestic operation has been over a year in Canaan.

Here’s why everyone has to document these war crimes.

I tried to link an instagram that was sent to me by the ladies in Northern Carolina. For whatever reason it did not download or get downloaded and now the host has her site listed as PRIVATE.

There was a fellow who had years of experience in search and rescue who, along with others saw an entire family dead up in the trees with a bear eating their remains. One of the witnesses was traumatized by it and couldn’t take it. The man in the video said that entire hillsides were washed down so that there was NOTHING LEFT. He explained that it was more than just houses.

THERE WAS NOTHING LEFT!

This means soil, trees, LANDMARKS. So he asked the question outloud of how you even make a claim on property that doesn’t exist anymore. There’s not even an option to build back because THERE’S NOTHING THERE TO BUILD ON.

Of course this is called STRIP MINING in the industry and works very well for those who caused this. I knew exactly the question the young guy was asking because I looked into the history of surveying where descriptions of land used to be in WORDS not some Borg Hive Grid Number on a platt or city block layout.

Starting at the Big Rock the property continues East for 200 yards to the Old Pine where it angles off to the corner of the Old Stone Bridge then striked off West across the property line of Farmer Brown with survey stones installed in the 1800s from which it comes back to the Big Rock.

Something like that is IMPOSSIBLE after what they did to the hills.

GPS might be part of the equation based on the grids IF AND ONLY IF the RECORDS in the court houses or the deeds to the land STILL EXIST.

It is impossible to miss the equivalency of Canaan being turned into a grey dust parking lot while three states have been wiped off the map by other means.

Getting the idea that this action was the equivalent of Deleting Files in a computer and then defragging the hard drive?

Float, Float, Float your house, careening down the Stream!

Merrily, Merrily, Merrily Life is but a FUCKING NIGHTMARE!

Here’s a message of Maritime Inland Piracy and submerged Harmerican Dreams.

