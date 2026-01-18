@shaynevibes_truth CONNECTING CONSCIOUSNESS on Instagram: "Turtles … very interest…

Ea Hu Shu Ah and the 12 A Post Tells = 13

12 Angry Chairs (jurors) and a Judge = 13

Baker’s Dozen = 13

A baker’s dozen refers to a group of 13 items, rather than the standard 12 in a dozen. This practice originated in medieval times to protect bakers from penalties for selling underweight bread.

pay no attention to the fact that the bakers were putting in chalk instead of flour, etc.

12 MALE Tribes of Is Ra EL + Sister Dinah = 13

All of those Lost Tribe wannabe history nuts are missing the fact that patrilineage was alwasy superceded by Mitochondria DNA lineage that ONLY comes from the mother so no one was considered YAHOODIM unless their MOTHER was Yahoodim. Therefore: Dinah (although rayped by a Hammite) was the only true gene carrier for Is Ra Elites. Just think about that for a while. Then think about all of the ‘experts’ that you and others have drooled over for giving such insider insights that implicated Khzars and Askenadzi as the 13th Tribe or even Manasseh as the substitute. Think about how many fuckedinthehead followers these DECEIVERS have and then enjoy my stats as reported to me by Snub Snack:

So either half of my traffic was Bots or I pissed off 41.3% of viewers BY TELLING THE FUCKING TRUTH, or the numbers were made up anywhey. For as long as I’ve been on this Shit Stream I have NEVER passed 500 subs.

I guess whoever is still here are the only people on the planet that CAN HANDLE THE TRUTH.

Truth is that the ancients knew of the 13 Zodiacs, the last of which was the Serpent/Dragon (iddn’t that special?) Ophiuchus.

Why would they occult that?

What does that say about Astrological Readings based on the 12 constellations when the important one was hidden from view?

Ophiuchus is a large constellation straddling the celestial equator. Its name comes from the Ancient Greek ὀφιοῦχος, meaning “serpent-bearer”, and it is commonly represented as a man grasping a snake. The serpent is represented by the constellation Serpens. https://www.britannica.com › topic › Ophiuchus Ophiuchus, constellation at about 17 hours right ascension and on the celestial equator in declination. Its brightest star is Rasalhague (from the Arabic for “the head of the serpent collector”), with a magnitude of 2.1. This constellation contains Barnard’s Star, the second nearest star to Earth.

Not that I have the first fucking clue what a star is, but if it the second closest then it seems that the covered-up constellation might have a wee bit of significance and maybe a yellow stain on its undies.

https://www.wikihow.com › Ophiuchus-Traits Ophiuchus (oaf-ee-YOU-kus) is the 13th astrological sign. The Ophiuchus constellation isn’t anything new, but some astrologers began to acknowledge it around 2011. When the zodiac was first conceived by the Babylonians about 3,000 years ago, the Earth’s axis had a slightly different tilt,

Slightly different tilt? Like after Fukashima when the Inuit in Greenland (that the Orange Man wants to ‘buy’) and Patrick Jordan noticed that the sun wasn’t fucking RISING OR SETTING IN THE RIGHT PLACE ANYMORE?

And when Patrick Jordan asked the director of the local planetarium he was assured that the tilt ‘wasn’t that much’. However, within months planetariums across the Yew Knighted States of Shumeria including that one had the optical star projectors GUTTED and replaced by DIGITAL PROJECTORS.

Truth?

No one can handle the Truth.

We’re in Hell and history itself has been deleted and the disk defragged.

Worse than that, no one gives a shit unless they are given titillating ‘facts’ by Family insiders that are unactionable, which means that people just like to have their asses tickled but don’t want to do anything about it.

And that, my little constellations, is why I now write about repairing broken machines.