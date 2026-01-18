VACCINEFRAUD 1

VACCINEFRAUD 1

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steven's avatar
Steven
3h

>Not that I have the first fucking clue what a star is, but if it the second closest then it seems that the covered-up constellation might have a wee bit of significance and maybe a yellow stain on its undies.

I may be able to help...

Because, in over 6000 years the constellations haven't changed and the dome is described as the waters above, my guess is that stars are the product of sonoluminescence, the star in the jar that can be lab replicated using ultrasonic frequencies.

If the dome wasn't there, the earth ball would be airless because fake space is supposed at a "near" perfect vacuum of 30 inches of mercury, or as NASA describes space as one (or less) hydrogen atom per cubic meter and that pressure would equalize on the ball's surface,making our collective blood to boil at room temperature and cause breathing to be impossible.

The other thing is, that any star beyond a couple of light month's distance, would be not detectable because of Newton inverse square law. So what we see is local, not insane distances away that move at insane speeds.

Our flat stationary earth doesn't tilt...

Sorry... Still working on my book and get triggered easily...

Reply
Share
2 replies by Patrick Jordan and others
Marten's avatar
Marten
6h

And there is 13 meridians in the old TCM Accupuncture !!!!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Patrick Jordan
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Patrick Jordan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture