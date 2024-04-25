Yet another example of Proof we’re in Hell and surrounded by ravenous tapeworms that happen to look like humans.

No mention that there is NO STATUTE OF LIMITATIONS ON FRAUD AND MURR DURR.

Time is Money.

Time is our Lives.

If you steal out money, then you are stealing our lives.

If you de-home someone and it shortens their life or kyll them then you are guilty of both fraud and murr durr = capital crimes.

100 years of reparations.

Leave a comment